Epic made a new in-camera VFX short: go behind the scenes here

Epic Games and Bullitt used the in-camera VFX toolset in upcoming Unreal Engine 4.27.

Here’s a very useful workflow project that Epic Games and filmmakers’ collective Bullitt have just released; a short they made to test out the latest in-camera VFX toolset in Unreal Engine 4.27. It was shot at NantStudios’ LED stage in Los Angeles, and ran through several of the kinds of scenarios possible with virtual production features in Unreal and with generating real-time content in the game engine for an LED wall.

Watch the short here:

And here’s the behind the scenes video:

There’s a bunch more detail in Unreal Engine’s blog post about the film.