Issue #12 of the print mag is out, and covers virtual production short films

Go behind the scenes of Framestore’s latest short, FLITE, plus other shorts made with real-time tools.

Issue #12 of befores & afters magazine in print has arrived!

In this issue, we’re covering several incredible shorts made with virtual production techniques–LED volumes, real-time game engines, motion capture and more.

The central articles cover Framestore and Tim Webber’s FLITE, and about the studio’s brand new proprietary toolsets and workflows (FUSE and FPS) in bringing Unreal Engine into their film pipeline.

It’s really exciting what filmmakers and VFX studios are doing right now with virtual production.

Plus, there’s other in-depth stories on:

– Neville Page’s ‘Coalescence’

– The Roddenberry Estate and OTOY ‘Star Trek’ shorts

– Adam Valdez and MPC’s ‘Brave Creatures’

– Miguel Ortega and Tran Ma’s ‘The Voice in the Hollow’





Get the mag only at Amazon. Here are the stores from around the world (look at your local store, too, to find it).

USA — UK — Canada — Germany — France — Spain — Italy — Australia — Japan — Sweden — Poland — Netherlands