Go behind the scenes of this virtual production ‘Ghostbusters’ proof of concept

It was presented at SIGGRAPH this year.

One of the very fun presentations I saw at SIGGRAPH 2023 was a Ghostbusters proof of concept project from Sony Pictures Entertainment involving director Jason Reitman, Pixomondo, Ghost Corps, PlayStation Studios and Epic Games.

Essentially, the group made a short film in the Ghostbusters universe with virtual production tools.

You can watch the full panel below, which includes the short.

I’ll have more coverage of this down the track at befores & afters.