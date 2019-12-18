How do I bring content into Unreal Engine?

Datasmith lets you import your designs directly.

We’re continuing our special series diving into some specific features of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine with this new video guide to Datasmith.

What’s Datasmith? Well, say you’re a designer in architecture, engineering, games or VFX and you want to take advantage of real-time rendering and visualizations. Datasmith has a raft of options for converting entire scenes at high fidelity from 3ds Max, SketchUp Pro, Cinema 4D, and many other CAD and BIM formats.

How does Datasmith do this? A couple of ways. On the one hand, it’s a UI interface that lets users bring in data directly from many products. It’s also an application specific exporter plugin. The result is that all assets become standard Unreal assets, ready to use.

The exciting thing is that although Datasmith was formerly only available as part of Unreal Studio, it is now available for free as part of Unreal Engine 4.24 – the latest release – and all versions of Unreal Engine in the future.

Want to find out more? Here’s how:

1. Read further on the ins and outs of Datasmith, including the wealth of supported software and file types, via Unreal’s official documentation. These How-Tos can also help with specific workflows for individual packages.

2. Watch this 30 minute seminar on Datasmith workflows for design visualization and CAD.

3. Download the latest version of Unreal Engine and start importing!

Our Unreal Engine series will continue next month. You can check out the previous video on getting started with ray tracing in Unreal Engine right here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...