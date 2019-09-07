Watch a whole ton of official ‘Avengers: Endgame’ VFX breakdowns in one place

So. Many. Befores. And. Afters.

Now that the home entertainment release of Avengers: Endgame has occurred, many VFX studios, and Marvel itself, have been able to post visual effects breakdown reels of their work from the film.

Right here at befores & afters, you can dive into the breakdowns I’ve seen around the place (I’ll add more if I find them, too).

Marvel Studios

Marvel has a series called ‘How It’s Made’ which I think works really well, in which they sit down with the production VFX supervisor Dan DeLeeuw to discuss particular aspects of the film. Their three breakdowns discuss Hulk (in particular, ILM’s work), the end battle (principally, Weta Digital) and the Cap vs Cap fight (a combo of DNEG and Lola).

Digital Domain

DD of course worked on a digital Thanos along with several other characters, including Nebula.

Framestore

Framestore delivered several CG Hulk shots, scenes with digital time suits and many other shots.

DNEG

DNEG was part of the Cap vs. Cap fight, a couple of spaceship scenes, some Captain Marvel enhancements and other effects.

Cinesite

The sheer variety of work by Cinesite (as is the case with many of the vendors) is pretty amazing in this four and a half minute reel.

Have I missed any official breakdowns for Endgame that are out there? Let me know, and I’ll add them.

