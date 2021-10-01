How this runaway train film used LED walls for virtual backgrounds

Watch this behind the scenes video from ‘Extraordinary Event.’

Care of Ncam, here’s a fun video which shows how the production on the film Extraordinary Event utilized some virtual production techniques to film train carriage scenes, ie. the carriage was a stationary set on a stage surrounded by LED walls, with Unreal Engine and Ncam utilized to enable real-time camera tracking.

VFXR and More.is.More handled the work. Here’s a note from the Ncam press release about the tech set-up:

The state-of-the-art stage involved a train carriage set flanked by 18 x 3.5 meter Kvant LED side walls, and an 18 x 1.5 meter front wall. There were also LEDs built on top of the carriage, to simulate the sun without additional equipment. Pre-shot 8k video plates were stitched into 360-degree spherical panoramas, before being projected onto the LEDs in real time throughout production. Combined with Ncam tracking, this meant the team could visualize live CGI environments, set extensions and CGI elements directly in-camera.

