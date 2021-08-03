VFX Firsts: The first film to use an all-CG photoreal character

Could this breakthrough film with VFX from ILM contain yet another first?

Animation supervisor Webster Colcord and Ian Failes from befores & afters dive deep into the history of all-CG photoreal characters on film, looking for the “first” one that appeared on the silver screen.

Listen in via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or the embedded player, below.

Show notes

Possible firsts?

– Futureworld (1976)

– Cindy (played by Susan Dey) from Looker (1981)

– ‘Bit’ from Tron (1982)

Young Sherlock Holmes

– Young Sherlock Holmes clip

– Young Sherlock Holmes on Wikipedia

– Cinefex #26

– befores & afters feature on Dennis Muren and Young Sherlock Holmes

– Past VFX Firsts podcasts on matte painting and digital compositing