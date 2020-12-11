Weta Digital’s meerkat Unreal short available as free sample files

Download the entire scene.

The Meerkat short film made by Weta Digital using Unreal Engine that befores & afters covered recently, is now available as a sample project.

The short, which debuted in debuted Epic Games’ Unreal Build: Virtual Production event last month. showcased Unreal’s production-ready Hair and Fur system and was a fun tale using the latest in real-time tech.

Users will get in the sample project the fully rigged and animated characters, plus the desert environment, cameras, effects, and audio. The idea is to use all this in Unreal Engine for learning, experimentation, or to create new content. The Maya files, final textures and materials will also be available.

To download and explore the Meerkat free sample project, head over to Unreal’s website.