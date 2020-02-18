Have you watched ‘Chernobyl’ yet?

One of my favorite series from last year has to be Chernobyl. The tragic story is brilliantly, and hauntingly, told.

The show also features VES-Award winning VFX by DNEG (Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode). I covered their work here, but they’ve also just released a VFX reel, which you can see above.

If that’s not enough Chernobyl VFX coverage for you, DNEG also made a whole series about their work, and you can watch that at their website.

