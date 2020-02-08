Don’t miss these ‘Mandalorian’ articles

Deep on the virtual production techniques.

Two in-depth pieces in cinematography magazines, American Cinematographer and ICG Magazine, have covered the new technology used to help make The Mandalorian.

They include a look at the LED walls and the use of real-time game engine Unreal Engine and ILM’s StageCraft tech to deliver the dynamic content on those walls during filming, which ultimately meant a ton of in-camera VFX.

The pieces are heavy on the cinematography aspects, of course, but are fascinating to read. A new era of filmmaking is certainly upon us.

