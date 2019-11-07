The mix of techniques used to make ‘Undone’ is insane

The Amazon Prime Video series Undone at first appears to be a production largely relying on rotoscoped live-action. While that’s of course a huge part of the series, there’s also very clever ways in which 3D, FX sims and even oil paintings were utilized to make the show.

You can check a lot of that out in the making-of video above, where director Hisko Hulsing explains the process.

Also, there’s a reel embedded below from 3D generalist Beau Gerbrands which details his digital set work for the production.

If you see any other reels out there for this show, let me know.

