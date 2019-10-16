A whole lot of ‘Stranger Things 3’ VFX reels in one place

Get your breakdown fix right here.

Even since the release of Netflix’s Stranger Things 3, I’ve been lucky enough to cover the VFX work a couple of times and see some SIGGRAPH and other presentations about the show.

Recently, Rodeo FX posted some very neat extended breakdowns. Now it looks like a majority of the VFX studios involved in ST3 have also posted VFX breakdowns covering their shots.

Here’s a look at a behind the scenes reel from Netflix itself, and then individual breakdowns from Rodeo FX, Scanline VFX, RISE, Spin VFX and CVD VFX (if you find more reels out there from any other VFX studios on this series, please let me know).

