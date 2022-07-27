VFX Notes: OMG that goop in ‘Stranger Things 3’

Melting rats, goop, the Tom/Bruce Monster and Starcourt Mall are all covered in VFX Notes.

Hugo and Ian are back with the third in our Stranger Things series! Our VFX Notes ep on Stranger Things 3 looks into the many different–and disgusting–VFX challenges of season 3.

Check out parts 1 and 2, where we also revisit the major VFX achievements in the series so far.

Run-down

00:00 – sponsor

01:23 – the podcast begins

03:51 – season 3 short review

05:50 – film references

11:23 – the VFX

12:01 – the goop and the rats

16:43 – goop practical references

20:38 – the ‘Blob’ people

23:50 – the Tom Bruce Monster

24:48 – Ken, the human HDR

28:22 – the monster concept

31:04 – StarCourt Mall Monster

34:13 – the Beach Ball

35:16 – the destruction of the Mall

41:46 – the lab and the 2 machines

46:24 – all the other VFX

