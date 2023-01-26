NEW to the befores & afters Patreon – LIVE STREAMS!

Sign up for a ton of bonus content, and now introducing, live streams…

A big thanks to those who already support befores & afters via the Patreon. This membership avenue gives you early and exclusive access to podcasts, bonus images, articles and more.

Now, for the first time, I’m adding live streams to the Patreon, starting next week.

The first stream will be on: Who will win the VFX Oscar? I’ll be chatting, live, about each contender, and I hope people can join in with comments about which film they think will take out the prize (the nominees are below…).

Here are some more details:

Date and time:

LA: Tuesday, 31 Jan at 1pm

New York/Montreal/Toronto: Tuesday, 31 Jan at 4pm

London: Tuesday, 31 Jan at 9pm

Sydney: Wednesday, 1 February at 8am

Location: Via YouTube. Patreon members (at any level) will have access to the link.





Hope to see you there!

A reminder of the VFX Oscar nominees:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Who do YOU think will win?