Tech Weeklies is back! Unreal’s Mesh to MetaHuman, DNEG’s review tool, new Blender out

Catching up on a week of tech news in VFX, animation and CG.

The new MetaHuman Plugin for Unreal Engine, Mesh to MetaHuman, lets you take your own custom facial mesh and convert it into a MetaHuman, fully rigged and ready to animate.

DNEG has announced it is releasing xSTUDIO, an open-source image playback and review for the filmmaking community.

Blender 3.2 is now available.