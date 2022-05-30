All about the ‘Ninety Days’ Unreal Engine 5 and Quixel Megascans project

Over 40 environments were created in just a few days each.

In a new blog post and video, Quixel has outlined their ‘Ninety Days’ project. This saw them pairing Unreal Engine 5 with Megascans, as well as assets from Sketchfab and the Unreal Engine Marketplace.

It started with three core artists and an idea: make something beautiful and inspiring, keep it real-time, and if possible, build each environment in just three days.

And that’s what happened. New artists from inside Epic Games came on board, too, from different disciplines to craft a raft of different environments. Ultimately, 40 distinctly stunning environments made in just a few days each were created with those aforementioned tools.

The video below showcases the results, and you can see more at the blog post.

Brought to you by Quixel: This article is part of the befores & afters : This article is part of the befores & afters VFX Insight series. If you’d like to promote your VFX/animation/CG tech or service, you can find out more about the VFX Insight series here