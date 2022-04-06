These ‘Matrix Awakens’ behind the scenes videos are fantastic

Plus, you can download the sample city for free.

The ‘Matrix Awakens’ Generating a World and Creating a World talks just shown at Epic Games’ State of Unreal 2022, where Unreal Engine 5 was also announced as being available to download, are incredible.

Here you can see how the Epic team procedurally generated the city for the Matrix Awakens UE5 demo with Unreal Engine procedural tools and Houdini.

What’s more, you can also download ‘City Sample’ for free, consisting of buildings, vehicles and crowds of MetaHuman characters from The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience.

Watch the videos, below.