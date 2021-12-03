Here’s how Moab canyons and rock formations were scanned for Megascans

This behind the scenes Quixel video takes you on location for the scans.

A new video released by Quixel showcases the Moab, Utah locations that were scanned in order to produce the ‘Canyons of Utah’ Megascans collection. These range from massive rock formations, small boulders to arid vegetation. Watch the video, below.

If you saw the Unreal Engine demo Valley of the Ancient, then you’ve seen an example of the incredible way these photoreal assets can be used in your project.

All these Canyons of Utah assets are free to download with your Unreal Engine account.

