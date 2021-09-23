Megascans infests ‘Resident Evil Village’

How Capcom utilized the Quixel Megascans Library for the first-person survival-horror game.

Capcom’s follow-up to its critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard game–Resident Evil Village–literally required the building of a village, and to help make that possible, the game makers turned to the range of scanned assets and textures inside the Quixel Megascans library.

In a new blog post interview over at Quixel’s website, the Capcom team in Japan break down the making of the game and its environments and textures, which helped enhance the world of Resident Evil Village, and which stood up to the native 4K and 60 frames per second gameplay, complete with ray tracing and HDR lighting.

A large proportion of scanned materials would end up being used for the wood assets of the outside walls of the houses in the village, as well as for floorings and pillars, decomposed leaves on the ground, and tree materials such as fir trees. Rocks, bricks and other hard-edged assets were also key for the open world.

The Capcom team also note in the interview how during production the size of the Megascans library continued to increase, always providing them with further options and even opportunities to swap out assets with the newest additions.

Click here to read the whole blog post over at the Quixel site.

