VFX Futures: Facial capture, CG and cut scenes on Codemasters’ ‘F1 2021’

How REALTIME and DI4D combined for the new story-mode on this racing game.

How do cut scenes in games get made? Well, one new approach undertaken by REALTIME for the story mode ‘Braking Point’ cinematics in Codemasters’ F1 2021 saw them take motion captured performances and deliver final shots with Unreal Engine, the first time they’d employed the game engine like this. It was also the first time the studio had relied on DI4D’s new digital double animation pipeline, PURE4D, for facial capture.

To get a handle on how this worked for the cut scenes, this latest VFX Futures podcast episode sees befores & afters’ Ian Failes chat with REALTIME CG director Ian Jones and DI4D co-founder Dug Green.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or in the embedded player below.

Also, watch the trailer for F1 2021 below, plus a behind the scenes video and a slideshow of behind the scenes images.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.