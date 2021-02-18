Watch this 40min demo on how to use MetaHuman Creator

The new digital humans app from Epic Games.

Last week, Epic Games unveiled its MetaHuman Creator app that allows you to make high-fidelity digital humans direct in your browser with the aid of Unreal Engine. Now, Cubic Motion’s Adam Walton has helmed this demo to discuss the controls in the facial rig included with MetaHumans in Unreal Engine.

Watch the demo below, and also check out Unreal Engine’s site for more info, and the free sample project so you can try all this yourself.