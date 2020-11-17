News in real-time and digital humans: Epic Games acquires tech of Hyprsense

Hyprsense is known for real-time facial anim.

It’s always interesting to see some of the latest acquisitions and movements in real-time and game engine technology, and the latest news is that Epic Games has acquired the technology of Hyprsense, which is a developer of real-time facial animation technology. Epic already has in its digital humans stable, of course, 3Lateral and Cubic Motion.

In a release, Jihun Yu, co-founder and CEO of Hyprsense, said: “We are proud and excited to bring our character animation technology into the Epic Games ecosystem. Joining Epic gives us the opportunity to deliver new solutions and experiences on a massive scale. We are so grateful to the Hyprsense team for their tireless work to get us here, as well as our customers, partners and supportive investors.”

Meanwhile, Kim Libreri, CTO of Epic Games, noted: “Bringing on the Hyprsense team enables us to continue pushing digital character innovation even further and approach the goal of giving all creators full control over expressing their vision down to the smallest nuance.”

You can read the full release and see some of Hyprsense in action at their website.