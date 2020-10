A collection of the stunning making-ofs released from season 1.

We’re only a couple of days away from season 2 of The Mandalorian. So, to get ready for the new season, I thought I would collect some of the incredible virtual production and VFX breakdowns from various studios that were released for season 1.

Check them out below.

ILM – StageCraft

ILM – Razor Crest

Hybride – Animation

Hybride – Environments

Image Engine

Important Looking Pirates

El Ranchito

Pixomondo

The Third Floor