Unreal Build: where to learn more about virtual production

A new event coming from Epic Games.

Virtual production is easily still one of the major buzz words in VFX and in filmmaking right now, as part of the wave of interest in real-time tools. So it’s really great when some dedicated events dive into it much further.

The latest is Epic Games’ free Unreal Build: Virtual Production, set to happen on November 10th, starting at 9AM PDT, and featuring several pros in the field.

These include:

A panel of executives–Chris Del Conte (Amazon Studios), Lynwen Brennan (Disney/Lucasfilm), Girish Balakrishnan (Netflix), Shari Hanson (Paramount), and Christopher Cram (Universal Pictures), who will discuss virtual production at the studio level

Creature creator Aaron Sims who will demo how his studio has started using Unreal Engine

Animation studio AMGI

VFX industry veteran Max Rocchetti, who will debut content and behind-the-scenes clips from an upcoming Warner Bros. film, shot on Italy’s first-ever LED stage

The Mandalorian art director Andrew Jones

There will also be a sneak peek at upcoming virtual production tools coming later this year in Unreal Engine 4.26 and a special presentation from Weta Digital.

You can register, for free, to Unreal Build: Virtual Production here.