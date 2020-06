Robots, ships and alien creatures.

Thanks to VES Board member Gavin Graham, who recently chaired a Visual Effects Society chat with the VFX team behind season 2 of Netflix’s Lost in Space, here’s a list of available VFX breakdowns from different studios on this past series.

There’s a heap of stunning work here, from environments to hard surface robots, creatures and a lot more.

