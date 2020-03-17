‘Parasite’ VFX breakdown: you have to watch this

Watch the video and read the RenderMan story.

I have to admit I’ve been trying to ‘get’ this story, but I’m so glad to see this Pixar RenderMan customer profile on Dexter Studios’ invisible effects for Parasite.

The story has some neat befores and afters sliders, plus great info about how some of the most seamless shots – like the top level of the house – were achieved.

And RenderMan also notes the involvement of USD in Dexter’s pipeline, so check out the info and links there, too.

