Exclusive: How to make an ostrich

Imageworks’ VFX breakdown for that ostrich chase in ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’.

At the end of last year, I chatted to Imageworks about their ostrich sequence for Jumanji: The Next Level. Now the film is headed to a home entertainment release.

To mark the release, I’m able to share this Imageworks breakdown of the ostrich work, which jumps into the CG build, the feathers, the crowds and other VFX involved.

The Next Level is now available on digital, and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 17th.

