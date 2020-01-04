Spoilers! The wolf scene from ‘Dracula’

Dracula has aired on BBC and will soon stream on Netflix. In one of the episodes, it’s revealed that Dracula is ‘born’ out of a wolf.

This behind the scenes video shows how Dave and Lou Elsey’s Igor Studios created a practical wolf to puppeteer for a contortionist and the main actor to push through for the birth scene.

There’s another BBC video online, too, about how Igor Studios produced the make-up effects for Dracula himself. Check it out here.

