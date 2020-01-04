Article Video
by Ian Failes

Spoilers! The wolf scene from ‘Dracula’

Dracula has aired on BBC and will soon stream on Netflix. In one of the episodes, it’s revealed that Dracula is ‘born’ out of a wolf.

This behind the scenes video shows how Dave and Lou Elsey’s Igor Studios created a practical wolf to puppeteer for a contortionist and the main actor to push through for the birth scene.


There’s another BBC video online, too, about how Igor Studios produced the make-up effects for Dracula himself. Check it out here.

