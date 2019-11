On the set of the BBC show.

A whole lot of behind the scenes material has been shown for the BBC series His Dark Materials, including this video about puppeteering the dæmons on set.

Some nice making-of shots to check out in the video, which is embedded below.

The VFX, primarily by Framestore, includes an insane amount of creature work. Keep an eye on befores & afters for coverage of that work soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...