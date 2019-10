Without seeing Artemple-Hollywood’s reel for their visual effects for David Fincher’s Mindhunter (season 2), most audience members might not realize how much of a role VFX has in the series.

This is certainly classic invisible effects stuff, which Artemple does a lot of with great finesse.

You can see their reel for season 1 here, too. And I highly recommend the studio’s breakdown for Gone Girl.

