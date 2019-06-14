Demo Cospective’s cineSync for free

Cospective is the exclusive supporter of #vfxtoolsweek.
It’s a week of looking at new VFX tools here at befores & afters. We’ve started with the Eddy NUKE plugin and will also be featuring virtual production, world building and animation tools as the week continues.
These #vfxtoolsweek stories are brought to you by Cospective’s cineSync, the industry standard remote review and approval system. Head over to their site to try out a free demo of cineSync Pro.
You can also watch below to see how cineSync is used in feature film production.
Get exclusive content, join the befores & afters Patreon community