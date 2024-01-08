Behind the scenes of Aardman’s ‘I Am Your Mother’ Star Wars: Visions short

Stop-motion and Star Wars!

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re featuring Aardman’s stop-motion short film made for the Star Wars Visions anthology series. The film is called I Am Your Mother and deals with a daughter and a mother, and a family race the daughter does not originally want her mother to be part of it.

In the podcast I chat to director Magdalena Osinska and producer Danny Gallagher. We talk about coming up with the story for the film, designing the world, building the puppets and the stop-motion character animation involved. You can find the film on Disney+.

Check out the podcast below, plus a trailer and behind the scenes.