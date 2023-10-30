Making a Star Wars short: the creative process behind ‘Sith’

Creating the painterly/illustrative look.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting with two members of El Guiri Studios in Spain, creative director Rodrigo Blass and DP and lookdev supervisor Jonnie Catalan. They both worked on the stunning Sith short featured in the Star Wars Visions series, now available on Disney+.

The short is a fascinating take on the Star Wars universe, made up of a wonderfully painterly look, that is actually more than just a look, but part of the characters in the piece.

Check out the podcast below, plus the trailer, image gallery and an exclusive breakdown from El Guiri Studios.

