VFX Breakdowns 0 A stop-motion animator’s personal behind the scenes from ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ By Ian FailesPosted onJanuary 5, 2024 Andy Bailey breaks down his time on the Aardman film. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0Pg-6WXaNo issue #14 – VFX tools Buy now at Amazon issue #13 – VFX creatures Buy now at Amazon issue #12 – virtual production shorts Buy now at Amazon issue #11 – AI and VFX Buy now at Amazon Subscribe (for FREE) to the VFX newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human: