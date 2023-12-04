Get the latest version of Autograph

Packed with game-changing new features, this is Left Angle’s biggest release yet. Plus, find out how to get 40% off.

The latest release of Left Angle’s motion design, visual effects and video production tool Autograph includes a wealth of new key features, including new audio system capabilities, revamped shape and text engines, as well as workflow & UI enhancements.

Here’s what you can find in Autograph 2023.11.V1, and read on below to find out how you can get 40% off until December 12th, 2023! Plus, details on the launch of a new, all-in-one learning platform, the Left Angle Academy.

Have you heard?

We know that sound is an extremely important and essential function in a motion design software, that’s why we’ve created a whole bunch of new audio system features.

Now you can import audio files in the Project panel and use them in a separate, dedicated section in the Timeline that’s synchronized with the image section. Make use of multi-channel capabilities (mono, stereo, etc.), and an audio channel remapping system, for example, to convert your 5.1 audio files to stereo.

Use new Generators that can analyze an audio signal spectrum using specific frequencies to drive any parameter computed in real time, without having to create keyframes! Our aim is to make this simple and accessible while providing the ability to perform many useful tasks like managing layer rotation, image distortion, and the content of a text layer, based on an audio track’s low frequencies.

Try new Modifiers dedicated to audio filtering, such as a very robust parametric equalizer for frequencies – perfect for filtering a beat to drive parameters!

Similar to compositions, Autograph lets you put together several audio tracks in an Audio Mix, which can be used as a sub-track for another Audio Mix. Audio Mixes can also be used as a Generator source for greater control over audio-driven animations.

Revamped shape engine

We wanted to make animating shapes even easier, and Autograph’s all-new shape engine includes even better advanced tools for all of your projects.

Use our new Shape Layers for easily creating shapes with simple interactions and find new procedural shapes directly in the shape tool for easy access. Combine styles together to animate tons of parameters.

Need to quickly animate multiple shapes? Use the new Shape Instancer, similar to our Image Instancer, for easily selecting which shape(s) you want to instantiate. This key tool will save you more time and facilitate your workflow.

You can now draw paths from external tables using coordinates, making it easy to create projects that use regularly changing data, like weather precipitation changes over time or stock market evolution!

Try the new Noise Modifier for altering shape contours, and the new Audio Displace Modifier to use an Audio Mix to displace shape points.

Your words, your way

Autograph’s all-new dedicated text panel makes creating text animation projects so much easier with customization and styling features that can be applied to characters as well as paragraphs.

Use Text Animators and Wiggly Selectors for randomly modifying properties for each character.

Try out Shape Generators based on text to dynamically create deformable, animatable paths including Text Animators.

Workflow & UI enhancements

In addition to newer features, we’ve added major enhancements for convenience and quick control.

Multi-edit capabilities have been added across the board for quickly editing properties across layers. A new motion blur global control in compositions lets you quickly control motion blur for each layer in a composition. Custom motion blur settings for each layer are also still available.

New Timeline Work Areas are available for defining playback range of interest. You can create multiple Work Areas, which come in handy when working on specific parts of a composition at the same time (e.g. intro/outro), working on short animations, and more.

Work Areas are also available in the Render Manager, so you can easily render only specific portions of a composition.

For more flexibility when editing keyframes, we’ve added the keyframe editing panel in the Timeline, in addition to its usual spot in the curve editor. The Timeline now also has a better scroller for easily zooming in and out.

As we continue to expand our support for the working environments and tools you use, we are happy to announce that Linux builds now officially support RHEL-based distributions (Rocky Linux, Alma)!

Autograph now has a CPU-only renderer that can run on servers. Although 3D is not yet supported, but will be in the future.

Learn Autograph at the new Left Angle Academy

Left Angle Academy is a distraction-free, all-in-one platform for learning Autograph where you can easily access courses, tutorials, documentation, our user forum, and resources.

You’ll find several courses including our new Introduction to Autograph course, a quick-start beginner course, perfect for busy professionals. To get the most out of Left Angle Academy, you can take courses in the suggested order and follow along with provided assets, ready for download. All courses are of course free and are also available on the Left Angle YouTube channel.

How to try and how to buy Autograph

Try Autograph 2023.11.v1 today with our unlimited, free trial version.

Buy Autograph 2023.11.v1, and get 40% off with code AUTOGRAPH_40D until December 12th, 2023!

Brought to you by Left Angle and RE:Vision Effects:

