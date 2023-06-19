The Left Angle founders discuss new comp and mograph tool Autograph

How the tool came to be (including where the names came from).

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we chat with the two co-founders of Left Angle, Alexandre Gauthier-Foichat and Francois Grassard, about their new compositing and motion graphics tool, Autograph.

Autograph is a brand new entrant to the market—into a field which has a number of software providers who been innovating for decades.

So, I wanted to ask the founders of Left Angle what they wanted to do differently with Autograph. I also asked about their own backgrounds, which they talk about in detail. And we even discuss the origin of the names Left Angle and Autograph.

Check out the podcast below, and a ‘get started’ video.