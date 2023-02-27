How they make the fire in ‘Fire Country’

Practical fire, fire elements, fire sims.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting to visual effects supervisor Colin Strause about the CBS drama series Fire Country.

It’s obviously a show that deals with, well, fire and Colin’s job was to orchestrate the many different kinds of fiery action in the mountains, forests and buildings of the show.

He talks about the different methodologies for shooting fire scenes and how the VFX team – from CBS VFX – dealt with real fire plates, sims and their own fire stock footage.

This episode is sponsored by SideFX, the makers of Houdini.

Check out the podcast below and some fun behind the scenes imagery.

Here’s a look at the sketches done for placement of fire, below, as well as a gallery of before/after images.

