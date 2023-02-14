How the VFX for ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ were made

A new podcast with visual effects supervisor Frank Petzold.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting to visual effects supervisor Frank Petzold about All Quiet on the Western Front, which is VFX Oscar nominated this year.

The full list of nominees for the film are Frank Petzold, Victor Muller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar.

In this podcast, Frank and I talk about a fun accidental reunion he and I had at the VFX Bake-Off, and the time he was called up on stage by Phil Tippett while I was interviewing Phil at FMX (check out the photo, below).

Then we get into the approach to the invisible effects–especially smoke–used on the film. We also talk tanks, snow additions and the extent of blood and gore required for All Quiet. The VFX for the movie were crafted by UPP and Cine Chromatix.

You can listen to the podcast, below, and also check out the VFX breakdown.

