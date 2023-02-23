Academy posts VFX Bake-Off summary video showcasing 5 nominees

A new video includes fun breakdowns.

Based on presentations made and footage shown at the VFX Bake-Off, the Academy has released a showcase video highlighting the five films vying for the VFX Oscar: All Quiet on the Western Front, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Check out the video for some neat breakdown footage not available everywhere else.

You can read befores & afters’ earlier summary of the Bake-Off here.