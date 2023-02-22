‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ gets the VFX Notes breakdown

Smoke, tanks, environments…and rats!

This week on VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters discuss the making of VFX Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front.

We discuss all the details of the invisible effects side of the production, plus the cinematography and special effects involved.

Don’t miss the many breakdowns featured in the video version, below.

00:00:00 – start

00:00:31 – sponsors

00:01:41 – the podcast begins

00:03:39 – what do think about the movie

00:07:17 – lack of photos and footage from WW1

00:10:26 – the first mechanical War

00:11:20 – the Tanks are the creatures on this field

00:13:35 – food as a plot device

00:16:51 – director Edward Berger

00:18:44 – lots of craft documentaries

00:20:31 – cinematography by James Friend

00:23:03 – the production design

00:25:51 – Virtual Production train sequences

00:27:20 – why the film has so many nominations

00:30:53 – the amazing craft on display

00:32:51 – fog and atmosphere

00:35:49 – compositing and smoke

00:42:03 – no VES nominations?

00:45:10 – stunts should have an Oscar nomination

00:50:07 – the snow VFX and set extensions

00:53:44 – set extension and deterioration of buildings

00:57:02 – the tanks and the flamethrowers

01:04:03 – the CG bayonet and shovel

01:06:25 – the VFX gore

01:12:24 – the real rats

01:16:52 – Patreon and Members credits