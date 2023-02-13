See how miniatures, real aircraft and CG were combined for the plane scenes in ‘Wolf Hound’

EXCLUSIVE: Watch this visual effects breakdown for the film.

In this brand new VFX breakdown for Wolf Hound, see how miniature planes, real planes, practical effects, and plenty of digital visual effects made the World War II film, directed by Michael B. Chait.

The overall visual effects supervisor was Ryan Urban. Turncoat Pictures partnered with the production as the main visual effects vendor.

Additional VFX vendors were Crafty Apes Vancouver, OPSIS, Anibrain and Incessant Rain.

Detailed coverage of the VFX for the film can be found in this VFX Insight series.