Blowing up model airplanes for a film (against hobby shop owner wishes!)

Plus, an amazing use for Nestlé Cremora creamer…

This week on the befores & afters podcast, a chat with special effects coordinator Matthew Stratton about his miniature plane explosions and full-scale explosions for the Michael B Chait film Wolf Hound.

This is a film I was able to cover in-depth in terms of its VFX overseen by Ryan Urban from Turncoat Pictures already at befores & afters. And this interview with Matthew is featured also in issue #10 of befores & afters magazine.

But now here is the original audio interview, which I think is a lot of fun looking at the explosive effects, and even a rather surprising use of Nestlé Cremora creamer that usually goes in your coffee. Plus, you’ll never look at old 80s and 90s gasoline SFX explosions the same ever again…

Below, listen to the podcast and check out a breakdown from Ryan Urban for the film.