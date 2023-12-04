How this music video was made by painting the talent silver

VFX supervisor joins the podcast to discuss making Big Time Rush’s music video for ‘Weekends’.

Today on the befores & afters podcast, we’re coving music video visual effects with visual effects supervisor Ryan Urban. He VFX supe’d the video for band Big Time Rush’s song ‘Weekends’, working with director Michael B Chait.

The video features a ‘ghost girl’ played by Jenna Koryn, and, as you’ll hear there were some interesting approaches to realizing that ghost effect. First, Jenna was painted silver for the on-location shoot. Then it turned to a number of comp techniques to extract her from the plate and create the outline and distorted look for her.

Check out the podcast and the final video below, along with some fun behind the scenes images of the work.

