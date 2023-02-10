The insider guide to the art and tech of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

A new VFX Notes breaks down the big ticket VFX items in the film.

With Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron and his collaborating filmmakers stunned audiences with easily the best performance captured digital acting we’ve ever seen, the best CG water and probably the best compositing crafted for a movie.

Wētā FX wrote new tools, especially relating to facial animation and water simulation, that have changed the game in VFX. In this VFX Notes episode, Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes break down the big ticket VFX items in the new James Cameron film, including stunning work by Lightstorm Entertainment, The Third Floor and ILM.

This podcast is sponsored by:

Action VFX: Action VFX has the best library of VFX stock footage, with over 5,500 high-quality elements. And the new Free for Subscribers feature allows you to instantly unlock over 1,000 assets for free for only 29 dollars a month. Sign up today, using this Hugo’s Desk affiliate link, and start downloading: https://bit.ly/3dcr2nf You can also use the promo code HUGOSDESK for 10% off on any ActionVFX product.

ftrack: ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI

Run-down

00:00:00 – intro

00:00:40 – sponsors

00:01:49 – podcast starts

00:04:04 – How big is this film?

00:05:47 – first reactions to this film

00:10:35 – please watch this film on the biggest screen possible!

00:14:14 – a few negatives

00:19:46 – ecological message

00:22:46 – that High Frame Rate version!

00:28:14 – never underestimate James Cameron

00:33:00 – the shoot and physical production

00:36:20 – wave pool

00:40:05 – stuffies on the set

00:41:40 – eye line system

00:47:23 – realtime depth compositing onset

00:55:38 – Spider is the most impressive VFX of the film

00:58:53 – weta’s goal: physically plausible

01:02:14 – new facial animation system

01:07:13 – Sigourney Weaver

01:11:24 – amazing performances all around

01:12:47 – the water pipeline

01:24:41 – DEEP data and compositing

01:29:30 – give them the Oscar now!

01:32:20 – that apocalyptic intro

01:36:09 – the sea dragon build

01:40:17 – the Oscars bake off

01:43:51 – the strap shot (real hands)

01:52:39 – Patreon and members credits



