New compositing tool Autograph released by Left Angle

It’s designed for motion design, visual effects, and 3D compositing.

Autograph by Left Angle has been released.

It’s a new application that allows you to carry out compositing, tracking, roto, animated graphics, keying, motion design and manipulating 3D assets.

RE:Vision Effects is the exclusive worldwide distributor of Autograph.

See more in the video, below.