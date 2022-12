The VFX of ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

The film is short-listed for Best VFX consideration.

Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front is one of the 10 films in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 95th Academy Awards.

For a look behind the scenes at the visual effects in the movie, check out this Visual Effects Society panel on the SFX and VFX work.

Also, Netflix has this quick look at the visual effects.