Korean VFX and digital humans are highlights of SIGGRAPH Asia 2022

befores & afters is hosting a special VFX session with local studios.

From 6 to 9 December, SIGGRAPH Asia 2022 is taking place in Daegu, South Korea. And befores & afters will be there, covering the event.

In addition we’ll be directly involved by moderating a Featured Session about Korean visual effects, with two local studios–Dexter and Westworld. It’s always great to showcase the work by studios from around the world.

The Featured Sessions part of SIGGRAPH Asia 2022 is packed with presentations, several of which relate to digital humans. I’m looking forward to talks from Meta Reality Labs’ Christophe Hery, Digital Domain’s Melissa Cell and my old pal Mike Seymour, who is now at The University of Sydney.

The Technical Papers heavily feature digital human work, and a whole range of other research. This year they look amazing, and I’ve already got my eye on ones like ‘Training-Free Neural Matte Extraction for Visual Effects’ and ‘Production-Ready Face Re-Aging for Visual Effects’.

Other highlights related to VFX and animation include DNEG and Redefine presentations on Brahmastra: Part One Shiva and Entergalactic, the Real-Time Live! event (always amazing), and of course the Computer Animation Festival.

The three Keynote speakers will also be highlights, and they are Luc Julia, Chief Scientific Officer, Renault Group (whose topic is ‘There is no such thing as Artificial Intelligence’), DaeWook Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Naver Z (Empowering Creators with Technology in the Metaverse) and Sean Lee, CEO of d’strict (speaking on ‘Changes in the Visual Arts Market Brought About by Immersive Content Technology’).

Here’s how to register for SIGGRAPH Asia 2022. Hope to see you there. Please come and say hi to befores & afters (and you may even be able to pick up a free magazine…).