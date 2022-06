Behind the work by Perception on the main-on-ends for the Oscar Isaac series.

In this latest episode of VFX Futures, Perception creative director Doug Appleton and art director Seiji Anderson talk to Ian Failes from befores & afters about the main on end titles for Moon Knight.

And watch a slide show of images from the titles below, too.

