by Ian Failes

VFX Futures: How this new RenderMan Walking Teapot short film pays homage to an animated classic

We talk to Pixar’s Dylan Sisson about ‘Teapot Meets Potzilla’, a homage to Marv Newland’s ‘Bambi Meets Godzilla’ made with RenderMan’s Stylized Looks.

This week on the VFX Futures podcast, a fun discussion with Pixar’s Dylan Sisson to discuss his short, Teapot Meets Potzilla. The short features the famous RenderMan Walking Teapot and is a homage to Marv Newland’s Bambi Meets Godzilla, a hand-drawn animated film made in 1969. You can watch both films below.

Teapot Meets Potzilla was made using RenderMan Stylized Looks, a new toolset launched last year inside RenderMan. In particular, Teapot Meets Potzilla relied on Stylized Looks for realizing the teapot in a more hand-drawn style, including the implementation of ‘noisy lines’, ones that look like they are drawn freehand and vary slightly from frame to frame (just like the hand-drawn lines in Bambi Meets Godzilla).

Listen in to the podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.

Bonus: In the podcast, Sisson also discusses his recent experiments with Midjourney. Here’s an example below, and see more at Sisson’s Twitter account.

One of Sisson’s beach artifacts.
