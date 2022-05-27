VFX Notes: Inside the ‘Doctor Strange’ NYC mirror dimension

Plus a look at those Hong Kong reverse shots.

In part 3 of our Doctor Strange VFX Notes series, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters delve into ILM’s incredible work on the NYC mirror dimension scenes and Hong Kong reverse shots.

Be sure to check out part 1 and part 2, also.

00:00 – sponsors

00:55 – the start of the podcast

02:58 – Doctor Strange: NY mirror dimension

06:50 – references and the ‘strange cam’

11:27 – shoutout to the comp and CG teams

20:10 – The Hong Kong Finale

30:36 – Luma Pictures end sequence

35:10 – members and patreons credits